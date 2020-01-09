Ooops! Glacier Park Set to Remove ‘Glaciers Will All Be Gone By 2020’ Signs
Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Kurzmen “told MTN News that the latest research shows shrinking, but in ways much more complex than what was predicted. Because of this, the park must update all signs around the park stating all glaciers will be melted by 2020,” reports 8KPAX. https://summit.news/2020/01/09/glacier-park-in-montana-set-to-remove-glaciers-will-all-be-gone-by-2020-signs/
David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.