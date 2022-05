Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

You’re welcome! That’s meant for the BTFDers who bought stocks hand-over-fist last Thursday–notwithstanding the really, really bad Q1 GDP report—on the apparent theory that the Eccles Building will ease up on its anti-inflation campaign. Massive Short Squeeze In Hopes of More Funny Money Of course, the usual suspects tried to gussy-up the -1.4%real GDP reading […]