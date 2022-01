In a bombshell decision, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have withdrawn the insidious PCR test as a valid method for detecting and identifying SARS-CoV-2.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2022/01/no_author/bombshell-cdc-no-longer-recognizes-the-pcr-test-as-a-valid-method-for-detecting-confirmed-covid-19-cases/