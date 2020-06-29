Ooops! The Greatest Trade Deal Ever With China Fast Going Pear-Shaped

Through April 2020, China’s year-to-date total imports of covered products from the United States were $26.0 billion, compared with a prorated year-to-date target of $57.6 billion. Over the same period, US exports to China of covered products were $20.4 billion, compared with a year-to-date target of $47.6 billion. Through the first four months of 2020, China’s purchases of all covered products were thus only at 43 percent (US exports) or 45 percent (Chinese imports) of their year-to-date targets.

https://www.piie.com/research/piie-charts/us-china-phase-one-tracker-chinas-purchases-us-goods