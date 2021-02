Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

Now that “Orange Man Gone” is reality, it’s worth recalling why Trumpism was such a misbegotten ideological deformation, one that woefully upended the balance of American governance. That is to say, the Dems have been the Government Party since to the New Deal. They have perennially promoted the aggrandizement of the state via economic redistribution, […]