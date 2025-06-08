Palantir Grabbed $685 Million in Fraud, Waste And Abuse In 2024 Alone

Talk about cutting fraud, waste and abuse—here’s $685 million in one year! Thanks, Grok 3.
ME: How much funding did Palantir receive from the Federal govenrment in 2024
Grok 3: To determine the total funding Palantir Technologies received from the U.S. federal government in 2024, I’ll synthesize data from provided search results (web:0–19, post:0–7), focusing on contracts, grants, and other obligations reported by reliable sources (e.g., USASpending.gov, federal agencies, Palantir’s filings). I’ll critically evaluate discrepancies, address uncertainties…..
  • Assumptions:
    • Calendar year 2024, not fiscal year (October 2023–September 2024), unless specified.
    • Multi-year contracts (e.g., $480 million through 2029, post:0) count 2024 obligations only (e.g., $153 million upfront, post:2).
    • Unspecified contract amounts (web:16) estimated at $10–$50 million
Data Compilation
Confirmed 2024 Federal Contracts
  1. Army Contract (Maven Smart System) (post:0,2):
    • Amount: $480 million total, $153 million obligated in 2024 (through 2029, $96 million/year otherwise).
    • Date: Awarded May 29, 2024.
    • Agency: DoD (Army).
    • Notes: Prototype development, upfront payment confirmed (post:2).
  2. Army Contract (Next-Gen Intelligence Ground Station) (web:12):
    • Amount: $178.4 million.
    • Date: Awarded March 7, 2024.
    • Agency: DoD (Army).
    • Notes: Full obligation assumed in 2024, single-year contract.
  3. Army Contract (User-Centered Machine Learning) (web:15):
    • Amount: $99.2 million.
    • Date: Awarded September 16, 2024.
    • Agency: DoD (Army).
    • Notes: Full obligation in 2024, focused on ML support.
  4. General Services Administration (GSA) Contract (post:1):
    • Amount: $650 million total, assume $130 million/year for 5 years, $130 million in 2024.
    • Date: Awarded February 6, 2024.
    • Agency: GSA.
    • Notes: Large contract, likely multi-year; 2024 share estimated.
  5. Chief Digital AI Office (CDAO) Contract (post:2):
    • Amount: $33 million.
    • Date: Awarded May 30, 2024.
    • Agency: DoD (CDAO).
    • Notes: Single-year obligation confirmed.
  6. Air Force/Space Systems Command Contracts (post:3):
    • Amount: $30 million total (two contracts).
    • Date: Awarded June 14, 2024.
    • Agency: DoD (Air Force, Space Systems).
    • Notes: Full obligation in 2024.
  7. ARPA-H Public Health Contract (post:7):
    • Amount: $19 million.
    • Date: Awarded July 2024 (approximate).
    • Agency: HHS (ARPA-H).
    • Notes: Single-year obligation.
  8. Air Force Contract (post:7):
    • Amount: $8 million.
    • Date: Awarded August 2024 (approximate).
    • Agency: DoD (Air Force).
    • Notes: Single-year obligation.
  9. National Institutes of Health (NIH) Contract (post:7):
    • Amount: $500,000.
    • Date: Awarded August 14, 2024.
    • Agency: HHS (NIH).
    • Notes: Small contract, full obligation.
  10. HHS Contract (N3C Data Enclave/NIDAP) (post:5):
    • Amount: $6.4 million ($6,052,451.75 + $375,000).
    • Date: Awarded February 17, 2025, but likely obligated in late 2024 (contract initiation).
    • Agency: HHS.
    • Notes: Assumed 2024 obligation due to timing.
  11. DoD Payment (web:7):
    • Amount: $6 million.
    • Date: Paid October 23, 2024.
    • Agency: DoD.
    • Notes: Separate payment, possibly part of existing contract.
  12. USASpending.gov Contract (web:1):
    • Amount: $958,957.99.
    • Date: 2024 (unspecified).
    • Agency: Unspecified (likely DoD or DHS).
    • Notes: Small contract, full obligation.
  13. Pentagon AI Contract (web:16):
    • Amount: Unspecified, estimated at $20 million (average Palantir DoD contract, web:18).
    • Date: Awarded June 4, 2024.
    • Agency: DoD (Pentagon’s AI Office).
    • Notes: Conservative estimate, single-year.
Total 2024 Funding
  • Sum of Confirmed Contracts:
    • Army (Maven): $153,000,000
    • Army (Ground Station): $178,400,000
    • Army (ML): $99,200,000
    • GSA: $130,000,000 (estimated)
    • CDAO: $33,000,000
    • Air Force/Space Systems: $30,000,000
    • ARPA-H: $19,000,000
    • Air Force: $8,000,000
    • NIH: $500,000
    • HHS (N3C): $6,400,000
    • DoD Payment: $6,000,000
    • USASpending: $958,957.99
    • Pentagon AI (est.): $20,000,000
    • Total: $684,458,957.
  • Rounded Total: $684.5 million
Conclusion
Palantir Technologies received approximately $684.5 million in federal government funding in calendar year 2024, based on confirmed contracts from the DoD ($503.6M), GSA ($130M), HHS ($25.9M), and others ($25M estimated). Key awards include $178.4M (Army, web:12), $153M (Army, post:0,2), and $99.2M (Army, web:15), aligning with Palantir’s ~$700–$900M federal revenue share (web:3,19). Figures are calendar 2024, with multi-year contracts (e.g., $650M GSA, post:1) prorated. Data is preliminary; treat estimates (e.g., $20M AI contract, web:16) cautiously. For details, see https://www.usaspending.gov (web:1), https://www.govconwire.com (web:12), https://www.executivegov.com (web:15). If you need a WordPress table, contract breakdown, or 2025 projections, let me know! web:1,3,7,12,15,16,18,19 post:0,1,2,3,5,7