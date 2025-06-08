Grok 3: To determine the total funding Palantir Technologies received from the U.S. federal government in 2024 , I’ll synthesize data from provided search results (web:0–19, post:0–7), focusing on contracts, grants, and other obligations reported by reliable sources (e.g., USASpending.gov, federal agencies, Palantir’s filings). I’ll critically evaluate discrepancies, address uncertainties…..

Assumptions : Calendar year 2024, not fiscal year (October 2023–September 2024), unless specified. Multi-year contracts (e.g., $480 million through 2029, post:0) count 2024 obligations only (e.g., $153 million upfront, post:2). Unspecified contract amounts (web:16) estimated at $10–$50 million



Data Compilation

Confirmed 2024 Federal Contracts

Army Contract (Maven Smart System) (post:0,2): Amount : $480 million total, $153 million obligated in 2024 (through 2029, $96 million/year otherwise).

Date : Awarded May 29, 2024.

Agency : DoD (Army).

Notes : Prototype development, upfront payment confirmed (post:2). Army Contract (Next-Gen Intelligence Ground Station) (web:12): Amount : $178.4 million.

Date : Awarded March 7, 2024.

Agency : DoD (Army).

Notes : Full obligation assumed in 2024, single-year contract. Army Contract (User-Centered Machine Learning) (web:15): Amount : $99.2 million.

Date : Awarded September 16, 2024.

Agency : DoD (Army).

Notes : Full obligation in 2024, focused on ML support. General Services Administration (GSA) Contract (post:1): Amount : $650 million total, assume $130 million/year for 5 years, $130 million in 2024.

Date : Awarded February 6, 2024.

Agency : GSA.

Notes : Large contract, likely multi-year; 2024 share estimated. Chief Digital AI Office (CDAO) Contract (post:2): Amount : $33 million.

Date : Awarded May 30, 2024.

Agency : DoD (CDAO).

Notes : Single-year obligation confirmed. Air Force/Space Systems Command Contracts (post:3): Amount : $30 million total (two contracts).

Date : Awarded June 14, 2024.

Agency : DoD (Air Force, Space Systems).

Notes : Full obligation in 2024. ARPA-H Public Health Contract (post:7): Amount : $19 million.

Date : Awarded July 2024 (approximate).

Agency : HHS (ARPA-H).

Notes : Single-year obligation. Air Force Contract (post:7): Amount : $8 million.

Date : Awarded August 2024 (approximate).

Agency : DoD (Air Force).

Notes : Single-year obligation. National Institutes of Health (NIH) Contract (post:7): Amount : $500,000.

Date : Awarded August 14, 2024.

Agency : HHS (NIH).

Notes : Small contract, full obligation. HHS Contract (N3C Data Enclave/NIDAP) (post:5): Amount : $6.4 million ($6,052,451.75 + $375,000).

Date : Awarded February 17, 2025, but likely obligated in late 2024 (contract initiation).

Agency : HHS.

Notes : Assumed 2024 obligation due to timing. DoD Payment (web:7): Amount : $6 million.

Date : Paid October 23, 2024.

Agency : DoD.

Notes : Separate payment, possibly part of existing contract. USASpending.gov Contract (web:1): Amount : $958,957.99.

Date : 2024 (unspecified).

Agency : Unspecified (likely DoD or DHS).

Notes : Small contract, full obligation. Pentagon AI Contract (web:16): Amount : Unspecified, estimated at $20 million (average Palantir DoD contract, web:18).

Date : Awarded June 4, 2024.

Agency : DoD (Pentagon’s AI Office).

Notes : Conservative estimate, single-year.

Total 2024 Funding

Sum of Confirmed Contracts : Army (Maven): $153,000,000 Army (Ground Station): $178,400,000 Army (ML): $99,200,000 GSA: $130,000,000 (estimated) CDAO: $33,000,000 Air Force/Space Systems: $30,000,000 ARPA-H: $19,000,000 Air Force: $8,000,000 NIH: $500,000 HHS (N3C): $6,400,000 DoD Payment: $6,000,000 USASpending: $958,957.99 Pentagon AI (est.): $20,000,000 Total : $684,458,957.

Rounded Total : $684.5 million

Conclusion