Talk about cutting fraud, waste and abuse—here’s $685 million in one year! Thanks, Grok 3.
ME: How much funding did Palantir receive from the Federal govenrment in 2024
Grok 3: To determine the total funding Palantir Technologies received from the U.S. federal government in 2024, I’ll synthesize data from provided search results (web:0–19, post:0–7), focusing on contracts, grants, and other obligations reported by reliable sources (e.g., USASpending.gov, federal agencies, Palantir’s filings). I’ll critically evaluate discrepancies, address uncertainties…..
Assumptions:
Calendar year 2024, not fiscal year (October 2023–September 2024), unless specified.
Multi-year contracts (e.g., $480 million through 2029, post:0) count 2024 obligations only (e.g., $153 million upfront, post:2).
Unspecified contract amounts (web:16) estimated at $10–$50 million
Data Compilation
Confirmed 2024 Federal Contracts
Army Contract (Maven Smart System) (post:0,2):
Amount: $480 million total, $153 million obligated in 2024 (through 2029, $96 million/year otherwise).
Date: Awarded May 29, 2024.
Agency: DoD (Army).
Notes: Prototype development, upfront payment confirmed (post:2).
Army Contract (Next-Gen Intelligence Ground Station) (web:12):
Amount: $178.4 million.
Date: Awarded March 7, 2024.
Agency: DoD (Army).
Notes: Full obligation assumed in 2024, single-year contract.
Army Contract (User-Centered Machine Learning) (web:15):
Amount: $99.2 million.
Date: Awarded September 16, 2024.
Agency: DoD (Army).
Notes: Full obligation in 2024, focused on ML support.
General Services Administration (GSA) Contract (post:1):
Amount: $650 million total, assume $130 million/year for 5 years, $130 million in 2024.
Date: Awarded February 6, 2024.
Agency: GSA.
Notes: Large contract, likely multi-year; 2024 share estimated.
Chief Digital AI Office (CDAO) Contract (post:2):
Amount: $33 million.
Date: Awarded May 30, 2024.
Agency: DoD (CDAO).
Notes: Single-year obligation confirmed.
Air Force/Space Systems Command Contracts (post:3):
Amount: $30 million total (two contracts).
Date: Awarded June 14, 2024.
Agency: DoD (Air Force, Space Systems).
Notes: Full obligation in 2024.
ARPA-H Public Health Contract (post:7):
Amount: $19 million.
Date: Awarded July 2024 (approximate).
Agency: HHS (ARPA-H).
Notes: Single-year obligation.
Air Force Contract (post:7):
Amount: $8 million.
Date: Awarded August 2024 (approximate).
Agency: DoD (Air Force).
Notes: Single-year obligation.
National Institutes of Health (NIH) Contract (post:7):
Amount: $500,000.
Date: Awarded August 14, 2024.
Agency: HHS (NIH).
Notes: Small contract, full obligation.
HHS Contract (N3C Data Enclave/NIDAP) (post:5):
Amount: $6.4 million ($6,052,451.75 + $375,000).
Date: Awarded February 17, 2025, but likely obligated in late 2024 (contract initiation).
Agency: HHS.
Notes: Assumed 2024 obligation due to timing.
DoD Payment (web:7):
Amount: $6 million.
Date: Paid October 23, 2024.
Agency: DoD.
Notes: Separate payment, possibly part of existing contract.
USASpending.gov Contract (web:1):
Amount: $958,957.99.
Date: 2024 (unspecified).
Agency: Unspecified (likely DoD or DHS).
Notes: Small contract, full obligation.
Pentagon AI Contract (web:16):
Amount: Unspecified, estimated at $20 million (average Palantir DoD contract, web:18).
Date: Awarded June 4, 2024.
Agency: DoD (Pentagon’s AI Office).
Notes: Conservative estimate, single-year.
Total 2024 Funding
Sum of Confirmed Contracts:
Army (Maven): $153,000,000
Army (Ground Station): $178,400,000
Army (ML): $99,200,000
GSA: $130,000,000 (estimated)
CDAO: $33,000,000
Air Force/Space Systems: $30,000,000
ARPA-H: $19,000,000
Air Force: $8,000,000
NIH: $500,000
HHS (N3C): $6,400,000
DoD Payment: $6,000,000
USASpending: $958,957.99
Pentagon AI (est.): $20,000,000
Total: $684,458,957.
Rounded Total: $684.5 million
Conclusion
Palantir Technologies received approximately $684.5 million in federal government funding in calendar year 2024, based on confirmed contracts from the DoD ($503.6M), GSA ($130M), HHS ($25.9M), and others ($25M estimated). Key awards include $178.4M (Army, web:12), $153M (Army, post:0,2), and $99.2M (Army, web:15), aligning with Palantir’s ~$700–$900M federal revenue share (web:3,19). Figures are calendar 2024, with multi-year contracts (e.g., $650M GSA, post:1) prorated. Data is preliminary; treat estimates (e.g., $20M AI contract, web:16) cautiously. For details, see https://www.usaspending.gov (web:1), https://www.govconwire.com (web:12), https://www.executivegov.com (web:15). If you need a WordPress table, contract breakdown, or 2025 projections, let me know! web:1,3,7,12,15,16,18,19 post:0,1,2,3,5,7