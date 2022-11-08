Pentagon Neocons Dupe Sleepy Joe Biden Into First Use Of Nukes

According to the National Defense Strategy, delayed after Russia went into Ukraine, a policy of non-use of nukes, except in response to a nuclear attack, “would result in an unacceptable level of risk in light of the range of non-nuclear capabilities being developed and fielded by competitors that could inflict strategic-level damage.”

In short, the neocons in the Pentagon have overruled Biden, who is too weak and cognitively impaired to argue in defense of his campaign promise.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/biden-surrenders-first-use-nuke-policy-pentagon-neocons/5797595