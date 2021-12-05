Poland’s Beef with the EU Shows the Dangers of Political Centralization

The current tension between Poland and the European Union offers a glimpse of the new kinds of struggles nation-states are confronting in contemporary times. The erosion of national sovereignty is becoming the norm throughout the West as governments grow and political planners find every way possible to build superstates. The EU represents the most significant trial run of such a utopian project. Despite its failed attempts to create a United States of Europe so far, Eurocrats remain committed to their fantastical vision.

https://mises.org/wire/polands-beef-eu-shows-dangers-political-centralization