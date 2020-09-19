Princeton Wokester Hypocrites Get Social Justice Slammed Good and Hard

Princeton is given 21 “calendar days” (includes weekends) to comply. That ought to keep Mr. Eisgruber’s subalterns in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion quite busy in the weeks ahead, a monumental Chinese fire drill that can only end badly for the university. Either they have to come up with proof that Mr. Eisgruber’s asseverations are true — that Princeton is indeed, and has been for a long time, a racist school — or that Mr. Eisgruber and his administrative colleagues have constructed a false narrative to please and mollify the “social justice” mob among its own faculty and student body.

 

 

 

 

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/09/james-howard-kunstler/bringing-a-bazooka-to-a-knife-fight/