Protect The Vulnerable, Don’t Lockdown The Healthy, Disband The Virus Patrol

With age-wide lockdown measures—including restrictions on school, business and worship activities—we are protecting low-risk university students and young professionals such as bankers, lawyers, journalists and scientists who can work from home. Meanwhile, older and high-risk members of the working class are being exposed to the virus and risking their lives while generating the population immunity that will eventually protect us all.

https://www.newsweek.com/we-should-focus-protecting-vulnerable-covid-infection-opinion-1543225