Putin Moves To Curtail His Own Presidential Powers—But The Western Press Is Clueless
It came as the biggest shock of the day on Wednesday. The Russian government resigned. The day before President Vladimir Putin gave his State of the Nation address and outlined a slate of constitutional changes. That speech prompted an overhaul of Russia’s government. https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/01/thomas-luongo/putins-now-purged-the-west-from-the-kremlin/
David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.