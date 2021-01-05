Rate Of Adverse Reactions To COVID Vaccines Already 50x Higher Than Flu Shot

However, as new questions about efficacy and timing arise, independent journalist Alex Berenson, one of the most prominent skeptics of lockdowns and masks in the US, noted in a twitter thread earlier on Tuesday that the percentage of patients experiencing severe or potentially life-threatening reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines could be much higher than the data collected by the CDC are letting on.

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/rate-adverse-reactions-covid-vaccines-already-50x-higher-flu-shot