Nowhere has the crisis been felt more than (as expected) New York City, where most of the some 325 housing projects owned by New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) are dilapidated to the point of becoming uninhabitable, for years if not decades facing interminable problems like mold and rats, water leaks and damaged roots, as well as no heat, elevators going out, and lead paint hazards.

NYCHA buildings in Harlem. source: Gotham Gazettehttps://www.zerohedge.com/political/rats-took-over-playground-nycs-40-billion-public-housing-hole-sift-mayoral-candidates