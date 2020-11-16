Resurrection Of The Swamp Creatures—Here Comes Biden’s Camarilla Of K-Street Racketeers

President-elect Joe Biden’s ambitious Democratic agenda—including raising corporate taxes—faces formidable opposition from a power center he knows well: former aides who are now lobbyists or advisers to companies and industries at odds with his goals .Scores of Mr. Biden’s former aides now on K Street represent hundreds of companies, trade groups and foreign companies. One person in the mix for a top White House role, Mr. Biden’s campaign chairman Steve Ricchetti, who co-owned a lobbying firm for more than a decade with his brother Jeffrey Ricchetti.

Mr. Biden, unlike the four most recent presidents, has deep ties to the Washington establishment from his 44 years in the Senate and as vice president. He named at least 40 current and former registered lobbyists to his transition team.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/washington-lobbyists-know-biden-wellas-their-former-boss-11605522603?mod=hp_lead_pos5