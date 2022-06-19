Russia’s Ukrainian Invasion May End the Monomaniacal Focus on Carbon Emissions

Every now and then droplets of reality splash on the noggins of the world’s big thinkers. Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine seems to have highlighted — to all but the Biden administration — the folly of a singleminded attempt to curb carbon emissions, emissions which by the way may be more of a boon to the well-being of the earth and its inhabitants than not. (A discussion for another time.)

 

 

 

