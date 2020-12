The HHS numbers belie forecasts of impending collapse of the U.S. medical system. As of Saturday, the department estimated that hospitals nationwide were at about 75% capacity. ICU beds were even lower, at 63.5%. Patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 occupied just under 15% of all beds nationwide.

https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/amid-fears-overwhelmed-medical-systems-us-appears-have-ample-hospital