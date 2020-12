Five key genes are linked with the most severe form of COVID-19, scientists said on Friday, in research that also pointed to several existing drugs that could be repurposed to treat people who risk getting critically ill with the pandemic disease.

https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-genetics-idUSKBN28L256?taid=5fd3c41ad1225d000133c594&utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter