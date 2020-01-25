Scoring And Own Goal: How Washington’s Sanction Madness Will Destroy The Dollar
The beginning of the end for the dollar’s dominance can probably be traced back to 2001, with the terrorist attacks on September 11th. After that the US began to impose hefty fines on banks overseas for money-laundering and sanctions avoidance. Since then, Trump has taken financial warfare to a new level, using sanctions against Iran, […]
