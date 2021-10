“You sir, are the one ignoring the science. The vast preponderance of scientific studies, dozens and dozens, show robust, long-lasting immunity after infection,” the Senator further charged, demanding that Becerra should apologise for being dishonest.

https://summit.news/2021/10/01/video-rand-paul-blasts-biden-health-secretary-this-is-an-arrogance-coupled-with-an-authoritarianism-that-is-unseemly-and-un-american/