Serves You Right For Hiring Him, Donald. The Walrus Is A Cold-Blooded Killer!
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s team was under fire from the White House and conservative commentators Sunday night, after a report in The New York Times revealed a bombshell excerpt from Bolton’s forthcoming book that could prove pivotal in President Trump’s impeachment trial — just as the Amazon product page for the book went live […]
