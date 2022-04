The WSJ reporters are relentless shills for the Wall Street narrative, as this morning’s headline reminds: “Real Yields Wade Toward Positive Territory, Denting Stocks”. Let’s see. The Y/Y inflation rate is 8.6% (CPI) and the 10-year bond yield is 2.8%. Based on unwoke math, that’s a real yield of -580 basis points. That’s hardly wading […]