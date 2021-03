According to the US NASA, the planet just entered into a new solar cycle. They predict that the current 11 year solar cycle, known as Cycle 25, which began in 2020, “will be the weakest of the last 200 years.” If so that would put it in the time of what is known as the Dalton Minimum which went roughly from 1790 to 1830.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/no_author/texas-deep-freeze-urgent-climate-warning-but-not-what-you-think/