Signs That The Bubble’s End Is Near: Corporations Feast On Record Issuance Of Cheap Debt
Investment-grade firms have sold more than $61 billion of notes in the U.S. through Thursday, double the same period in 2019. In Europe, investment-rated and junk bond sales including company and country debt broke a 79 billion-euro ($88 billion) weekly record set a year ago. Borrowers from around the Asia Pacific region sold more […]
