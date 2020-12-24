Singapore’s Controlled Experiment In Herd Immunity: Among 152,000 Infected Migrant Workers, The IFR Was Just 0.0013% And Hospitalization Rate Only 0.016%

The virus was let to spread rapidly through a population of low socioeconomic status, in universal as well as unsanitary living conditions, and what can be assumed to be working age. The result was only two deaths and 25 ICU admissions out of an infected population of over 152,000. Such an occurrence runs entirely counter to the prevailing narrative surrounding Covid-19.

