Over the years, Burisma paid the two more than $4 million. Treasury records show that 48 wire transfers from May 2014 to February 2016 totaled $3.4 million. The money went to Rosemont Seneca Bohai, a shell company run by Mr. Archer in partnership with a Chinese investment fund.

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/sep/30/hunter-biden-burisma-payments-detailed-treasury-de/?utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=socialnetwork