Sleepy Joe’s Access Hollywood Moment Coming On Tucker Carlson Tuesday—New Tapes Reveal The Bidens’ Money-Grabbing Racket

Former Biden insider Tony Bobulinski allegedly has a recording of Biden family operatives begging him to stay quiet, or he will “bury” the reputations of everyone involved in Hunter’s overseas dealings.

According to The Federalist‘s Sean Davis, Bobulinski will play the tape on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday, when Carlson will devote his show ‘entirely’ to an interview with the Biden whistleblower.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/youll-bury-everyone-involved-bobulinski-recorded-biden-operatives-begging-him-stay-quiet