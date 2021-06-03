Sleepy Joe’s Fake $700 Billion Payfors From The “Tax Gap”

Upon closer inspection, $700 billion doesn’t seem very solid or very likely. Indeed, the information reporting looks to be dead on arrival and the additional funding likely to raise $200 billion at best. The moral is simply that there are not trillions of uncollected dollars waiting to be scooped up and spent.

