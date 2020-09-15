Sleepy Joe’s Handlers Take Him Over The Climate Alarmist Deep-End

The younger Joe Biden would never have allowed that kind of political malpractice. But his handlers let him deliver a lengthy speech that blamed the fires, Hurricanes Laura and Sally, flooding on the coasts, a windstorm in the Midwest, and the hot summer, among other events, on “the fury of climate change everywhere—all this year and right now.” It’s as if he saw the apocalyptic climate-change melodrama of some years back, “The Day After Tomorrow,” and decided to become Dennis Quaid.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-of-the-climate-apocalypse-11600126352?mod=hp_opin_pos_1