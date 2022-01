Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

Well, here’s some positive news. The American public is on to Sleepy Joe’s handlers and puppeteers, with the latest CNBC/Change Research poll showing that 56% of voters disapprove of the job performance of what amounts to the Biden Regency. That’s by far the worst such reading yet. And this poll wasn’t a fluky outlier, either. […]