Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

I’ve been calling it the Kamala Harris/Progressive Left Regency. But it’s actually worse than that – much worse. Joe Biden is simply the figurehead for the return to full power of a swarm of Washington lifers and policy apparatchiks who’ve been in and out of the upper reaches of Democratic and Republican administrations alike for […]