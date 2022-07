Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

The third revision of Q1 GDP is supposedly ancient history, but still there was some noise in this morning’s numbers that wasn’t all that. Real spending (PCE) by the vaunted consumer energy bunny took a notable hit, with a downward revision to just +1.8% from the initial +3.1%; and the GDP deflator—the mother of all […]