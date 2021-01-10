Social Fascists At Amazon Silencing Parler At Midnight

Sunday (tomorrow) at midnight Amazon will be shutting off all of our servers in an attempt to completely remove free speech off the internet. There is the possibility Parler will be unavailable on the internet for up to a week as we rebuild from scratch. We prepared for events like this by never relying on amazons proprietary infrastructure and building bare metal products.

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/01/10/this-was-a-coordinated-attack-parler-ceo-speaks-out-after-amazon-boots-from-aws-vows-to-rebuild-from-scratch/