Solution To The Omicron Surge: Stop Testing For A Cold!

The truth is turning out to be so simple even the public health experts and the media can’t hide it:

Omicron is less dangerous if you’ve been infected before, and less dangerous if you haven’t. It’s less dangerous if you’re fat, and less dangerous if you’re thin. It’s less dangerous if you’re old, less dangerous if you’re middle-aged, and less dangerous (as in probably so not-dangerous its dangers can’t even be measured) if you’re young.

https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/remember-how-they-said-omicron-wasnt?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjo5NzUsInBvc3RfaWQiOjQ2NDQ2ODgxLCJfIjoiMURFQk4iLCJpYXQiOjE2NDExNDc3MjMsImV4cCI6MTY0MTE1MTMyMywiaXNzIjoicHViLTM2MzA4MCIsInN1YiI6InBvc3QtcmVhY3Rpb24ifQ.rCcOnuHeswDUtnxk6n5eBB_9FEAP20sTOhcK4XCeezc