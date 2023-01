Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

You can count on the knuckleheads at Bloomberg to start off the year with still another dead-wrong proposition. That is, more nonsense about the “strong” labor market—-one so strong that it is purportedly even defying the mighty Fed. The latest US employment report is anticipated to highlight the resilience of the nation’s labor market through […]