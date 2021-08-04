State of the American Debt Slaves: Forbearance & Free-Money Amid Soaring Prices of Homes & Autos

To the Fed’s great relief, hardy American debt slaves are finally going deeper into debt, after having made unnerving efforts in prior quarters at paying down their credit cards, the most expensive debts with the biggest profit margins for banks. What helped push up total borrowing were massive price increases that had to be financed – particularly homes and vehicles – and the loans to finance these purchases jumped even if the volume of purchases didn’t.

https://wolfstreet.com/2021/08/03/state-of-the-american-debt-slaves-the-forbearance-free-money-phenomenon-amid-soaring-prices-of-homes-autos/