Stop The Spread………Of Lies!

According to the British government, the infection rate in double-vaccinated people in their 40s was 100% higher than in the unvaccinated. In fact, it’s higher for everyone over age 30. Source: assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/upl
According to the British government, the infection rate in double-vaccinated people in their 40s was 100% higher than in the unvaccinated. In fact, it’s higher for everyone over age 30. Source: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1025358/Vaccine-surveillance-report-week-41.pdf
Copyright © 2021 Subsidium LLC. All Rights Reserved.