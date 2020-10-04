Take Me Out To The Call Game—Speculative Riot Of The Robin Hooders

It’s clear that Robinhood and Davey Day Trader (DDT) types are among the main forces behind this mania – along with one giant whale, the Japanese tech leviathan, Softbank.

 

 

 

 

 

https://blog.evergreengavekal.com/take-me-out-to-the-call-game/