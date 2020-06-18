Tear Down That Plexiglass Wall!

And now plexiglass is everywhere. In suburban grocery stores, small town restaurants, and gymnasiums. Good for the plexiglass manufacturers; bad for us.

I am mandated to separate myself from the cashier, bartender, and desk clerk because I might transfer germs to them and they might do the same to me. We cannot trust that we won’t infect one another. It is not that I think the other person is intentionally trying to infect me, the way a thief intentionally tries to pilfer cigarettes. But there is mistrust in the air nonetheless; a palpable concern that any interaction might lead to a horrible illness or death.

