On Wednesday, Blackstone cemented its position as America’s largest residential and commercial landlord by buying apartment owner Preferred Apartment Communities in a deal valued at $5.8 billion, demonstrating the unstoppable investor demand for multifamily – i.e., rental – properties in Sunbelt states.

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/americas-largest-landlord-just-got-even-bigger-blackstone-buys-12000-sunbelt-apartments