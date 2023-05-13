Thanks For The $$$, Washington! How Kiev’s De-Russification Campaign Valorizes The WW2 Nazis

Since the West-backed Maidan Putsch seized power in Ukraine in 2014, they have embarked on a massive de-Russification and pro-Banderization campaign, tearing down statues and monuments, replacing plaques, and renaming towns and streets – getting rid of anything dedicated to Russians and Soviets, and frequently erecting honours and memorials to WW2 era West Ukrainian Nazi collaborators, who are glorified for fighting those Russians and Communists, despite their bloody massacres of Ukrainian Jews, Poles, Hungarians, Russians, and Leftists in their place.
https://marksleboda.substack.com/p/the-nazi-streets-of-ukraine