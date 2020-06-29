Thanks, JayPo! Bond Speculators Get Boost From Fed Purchase Of 84 Corporates

The bonds that the Fed purchased were issued by 84 companies, in industries ranging from tobacco to video games, across the spectrum of US companies, and US subsidiaries of foreign companies (such as Toyota’s US finance subsidiary). The issuers include several of Warren Buffett’s companies, all kinds of energy companies, and some junk-rated companies, such as Ford.

https://wolfstreet.com/2020/06/28/fed-discloses-it-bought-tiny-amounts-of-corporate-bonds-including-a-whopping-15-5-million-with-an-m-in-junk-bonds/