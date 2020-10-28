Thanks, Washington Chumps! Robinhood CEO Admits Business Boomed This Year Because Of Stimulus Checks

…….are seeing a boom during the pandemic as a result of the Fed sending out “free money” to unemployed U.S. citizens who then, instead of going out and looking for a job, sit at home and try to become professional daytraders by downloading the Robinhood app and pouring all of their cash into Tesla call options.

On Tuesday of this week, Robinhood Co-Founder and Co-CEO Vlad Tenev sat down with Aaron Ross-Sorkin for an exclusive interview to talk all things “state of the union” with both the markets, and the Robinhood app. During the interview, he seemed to confirm that the Fed has been a major tailwind for the company.

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/robinhood-ceo-admits-business-boomed-year-because-feds-stimulus-checks