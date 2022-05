Since their peaks last September, July and November, respectively, Meta (nee Facebook), Amazon and Goggle have lost a ton of market cap. In round numbers, nearly $1.6 trillion or 32%. Loss of Market Cap From 2021 Peak: Goggle: -$412 billion/-21%; Amazon: -$655 billion/-36%; Meta: -$500 billion/-47% For the three combined, $4.85 trillion of market cap […]