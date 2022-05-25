The $1.3 Trillion Employer Health Benefit Exclusion—A Medical Care Inflation Machine

At the same time it harms workers, however, the exclusion benefits powerful interest groups. It gives large employers and unions an advantage over their competitors. It compels workers to channel $1.3 trillion annually to human‐​resources professionals, health insurance companies, and health care providers. It penalizes workers if they attempt to limit that spending.

 

 

https://www.cato.org/blog/new-study-end-tax-exclusion-return-1-trillion-workers-who-earned-it?utm_campaign=Cato%20Today&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=214162623&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-9OVQgADSR5Sty0w5dLpQS9-2-M6pzWpyLpWmA1wlBMSVJ7lcmM0ahtm4N9hwlZPwPrFxTPGKd0AwGIffBSqOB8J15n4A&utm_content=214162623&utm_source=hs_email