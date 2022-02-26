The Blithering Incoherence Of Donald J. Trump

“I went in yesterday and there was a television on and I said, ‘This is genius’. Putin has declared a big portion of the Ukraine as independent…. and I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he is going to go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. We could use that peace force on our southern border. There were more tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re going to keep peace all right…. By the way, this never would have happened had I been in office. It’s not even thinkable. This never would have happened.... It’s very sad.” Donald Trump, America’s last elected president