The Fed’s subservience to Wall Street has an ironic source: Namely, a Keynesian economic model which is purportedly pro-main street but is actually profoundly inimical to middle class prosperity. In turn, that’s because the Fed’s model—derived from the left/right statist amalgam of Maynard Keynes, Milton Friedman and their syncretist disciple, Ben Bernanke—falsely assumes that capitalist […]