The worst possible place for money today may not even be the stock market, as dangerous as it is. It’s the bond market. Bonds aren’t just in a bubble. They’re in a hyper-bubble.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/06/doug-casey/doug-casey-on-the-coming-bond-and-real-estate-collapse-and-where-the-next-bubble-will-be/