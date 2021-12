Contra Corner Weekly Subscription You must be a Stockman's Corner member in order to view this post, subscribe to

This tells you something. At 8:30 a.m. ET last Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported the hottest year-over-year inflation rate in the last 39 years, 6.8%. U.S. Consumer Price Index, 1973 to 2021 Hardly seconds later, the Wall Street Journal—“Stock Futures Rise After Inflation Data”—heralded the good news for stonks. Don’t sweat it, the […]