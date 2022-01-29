The Economic and Monetary Consequences of CBDCs—Chapter & Verse

It is clear from Augustin Carsten’s comments quoted above that the objective is to use CBDCs to increase state control over how currencies are used. That being the case, personal freedom and free markets will be further suppressed through their introduction. All the evidence is that state-determined economic outcomes are failures. We can explain this simply by pointing out that only acting individuals can take the decisions that lead to economic progress, while government plans always lack the basis of economic calculation.

https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/why-dollar-cbdcs-may-never-happen