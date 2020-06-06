The Fed Just Unleashed A Trillion In New Debt: Companies Took The Money And Spent It On Dividends While Firing Millions

But while none of this should come as a surprise to anyone following events over the past decade, what came next may be a shock, because in response to creating a massive debt bubble whose proceeds were used to make shareholders extremely rich at the expense of a miserable employee base and declining corporate viability, the Fed… doubled down and virtually overnight gave companies a green light to do everything they did leading to the current disaster.

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/fed-just-unleashed-trillion-new-debt-companies-took-money-and-spent-it-dividends-while